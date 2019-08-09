Greensboro-based Kontoor Brands released its first full quarterly report since becoming an independent publicly traded company on May 23, and the jeans manufacturer saw a decline in profit.
The report, released Thursday, compares Kontoor’s second-quarter performance with the second quarter of fiscal 2018 when its brands were part of VF Corp. Kontoor owns the brands Lee, Wrangler, and Rock and Republic.
The jeanswear business within VF had $60.5 million in net income in the second quarter of 2018.
Theis year, as an independent company, Kontoor had just under $38 million in the second quarter, down 37% from the year-ago period.
The company is optimistic about its future performance after its separation from VF.
“The restructuring and cost savings actions we’ve taken to simplify and stabilize the organization are paying off and are setting the foundation for improved profitability in the second half of 2019 and beyond,” Scott Baxter, president and CEO of Kontoor Brands, said in a news release.
Kontoor attributed the declines primarily to global restructuring charges, lower international sales and higher levels of distressed sales.