Workers install signs in 2019 for Greensboro-based Kontoor Brands, a spinoff of VF Corp. that took over the Wrangler, Lee and other denim brands.

GREENSBORO — An employee working at the Kontoor Brands headquarters downtown has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the company said today.

The county has seen 22 reported cases of the virus as of Wednesday morning. To try and prevent the spread of the virus, the county and its two major cities, Greensboro and High Point, issued a joint order Wednesday afternoon for residents to stay at home in most cases. 

Others who came in contact with the employee who tested positive were advised to self-quarantine, said Julie Burge, the company's director of external communications. The Kontoor offices are also being "deep" cleaned out of an abundance of caution, she said. 

Many employees at Kontoor brands had already been working at home since March 17, she said. 

