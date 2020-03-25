GREENSBORO — An employee working at the Kontoor Brands headquarters downtown has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the company said today.
The county has seen 22 reported cases of the virus as of Wednesday morning. To try and prevent the spread of the virus, the county and its two major cities, Greensboro and High Point, issued a joint order Wednesday afternoon for residents to stay at home in most cases.
Others who came in contact with the employee who tested positive were advised to self-quarantine, said Julie Burge, the company's director of external communications. The Kontoor offices are also being "deep" cleaned out of an abundance of caution, she said.
Many employees at Kontoor brands had already been working at home since March 17, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Why do epidemics happen one after another without any break? Some might argue that since human beings have existed, they have been accompanied by contagious diseases and that viruses and bacteria have intrinsically interacted with man and also animals, in a kind of symbiosis of survival. But my argument is not to atomize this assertion. What I do wonder is that if any of these diseases appear strongly and attenuated, but which remain dormant in an almost cyclical process, they would have been an integral part of the old societies, they would not have survived. Despite all the current medical advances, epidemics, plagues, pandemics and strange diseases continue to claim the lives of millions of people on the planet without a breakthrough. I am not an epidemiologist or bacteriologist to give a scientific explanation, but what I have read are these biblical prophecies: Luke 21:5-11, 28-36. In contrast it says this: Isaiah 33:24, Revelation 21:3-4, Isaiah 35:5-6. Psalm37:9-11.29. For more information, visit jw.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.