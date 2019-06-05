GREENSBORO — Kontoor Brands president and CEO Scott Baxter rung the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange this morning.
The ringing was mostly symbolic since Kontoor became a publicly-traded company on May 23.
“On behalf of all 17,000 Kontoor Brands employees, I am honored to mark our official launch as an independent, publicly-traded company by ringing the Opening Bell of the iconic New York Stock Exchange,” Baxter said in a release.
Baxter was joined at the bell podium with other Kontoor leaders to celebrate the company's recent completion of its separation from VF Corporation and listing on the NYSE.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio that includes iconic denim brands Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic.