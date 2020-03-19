Kohl’s is temporarily closing its stores nationwide starting at 7 p.m. today (Thursday, March 19) because of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.
In addition to its store at 1010 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem's Hanes Point Shopping Center, Kohl’s has local stores at 224 Harmon Creek Road in Kernersville and at 1210 Bridford Parkway, Unit A and 3315 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
“To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive. “We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay.”
Gass said that the retailer would continue to offer service at Kohls.com, and its Kohl’s App and will ship items to customers’ homes.
For updates, including news on store reopenings, go to Corporate.Kohls.com.
