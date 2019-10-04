GREENSBORO — Kontoor, a global lifestyle apparel company and owner of Wrangler and Lee, is on a mission of sustainability. Specifically, Kontoor aims to reduce the amount of forest material that goes into its packaging and apparel.
“We cannot continue business as usual in the way we’ve operated in the past,” said Roian Atwood, a senior director with Kontoor's sustainability division.
According to Canopy, a Canadian nonprofit that works with companies to develop sustainable business practices, more than three billion trees are cut down each year. Many are from ancient and endangered forests.
Kontoor, part of a list of fashion companies trying to lessen its carbon footprint, is joining Canopy’s Pack4Good initiative to eliminate endangered forests from its supply chain.
A new company policy prioritizes getting wood fiber — used in the making of textiles — from sustainably-managed forests.
“If you are going to use wood fiber in clothing, there is no way we want our product associated with the destruction of old-growth forests,” Atwood said.
Kontoor also wants to insure that the wood fiber it purchases hasn't been illegally harvested from preserves in places like the Amazon, Indonesia and Cambodia — something Atwood calls a "real challenge."
Further demonstrating its commitment to the environment, Kontoor will cease working with vendors that don't embrace sustainability.
“What we’re embarking on is a push for more transparency,” said Julia Burge, a company spokeswoman. “It’s not just the right thing to do, but it’s the thing our consumers are also starting to demand.”
To that end, Kontoor is looking at sourcing textiles made from what's known as "alternative" plant fibers — like the stalks discarded from the harvesting of corn and wheat — as well as recycled material. Believe it or not, yarn can be made from recycled water bottles.
“Whatever we can do as a company, as an industry and collectively as a community to increase the opportunity to recycle any material ... is going to be better for us for overall economics,” Atwood said.
Kontoor’s sustainability drive comes on the heels of the company addressing human rights issues. In August, Kontoor began a two-year pilot program aimed at preventing violence and harassment against female garment workers at a plant in the southern African country of Lesotho. The program was implemented after allegations of sexual abuse at the plant.
Meanwhile, the new sustainability campaign is meant to strengthen Kontoor's current efforts. Earlier this year, Wrangler launched its Rooted Collection — jeans made with sustainably-grown cotton.
Burge hopes Kontoor’s efforts will inspire other companies.
“We produce millions and millions of products per year," she said. "We feel that our scale provides us with an advantage to try to influence our vendors in the right direction.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.