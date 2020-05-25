police badge.jpg

WAXHAW — A Union County man, armed with a knife,  was shot by deputies responding to a complaint that he had disrupted an outdoor church service on Sunday.

Investigators were trying to determine why the man, whose injuries didn’t appear life-threatening, interrupted the service outside Oak Grove Baptist Church.

The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, lives across the road from the church and had been shouting obscenities at congregation members on Sunday and on previous occasions.

“We don’t know exactly what the gentleman was upset about,” said Deputy Tony Underwood, a spokesman for the Union County Sheriff’s Office. “We think it’s the noise, but we’re not exactly sure.”

