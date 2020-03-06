During Women’s History Month, the Greensboro News & Record will present an occasional Q&A with interesting women in our community.
Name: KJ Adams
What I do: Guilford County Reentry Council is a new county organization that assists in connecting justice-served individuals with resources in the community to aid in community reintegration. In my role as senior case manager, I act as a liaison between the client and community resources such as substance abuse treatment, mental health treatment, housing assistance, etc. Additionally, I supervise a team of graduate interns from the Joint Master of Social Work Program between N.C. A&T and UNCG. Together, we advocate for our clients’ rights as we prepare them for their transition back into the community.
Why I do what I do: I have always been a firm believer of second chances, and my love for people only fueled my decision to pursue my current role at Guilford County Reentry Council. During my extensive career as a detention officer, I witnessed the perpetuating cycle of barriers that justice-served individuals experience as they attempt to transition back into society. These systematic barriers that force individuals in and out of the system. As the old saying goes, “If you aren’t a part of the solution, you are a part of the problem.” From this understanding, my passion for reentry was birthed.
My proudest achievement: My proudest achievement in life is being a mom. In respect to my career, my proudest achievement is having the courage to assume the role of senior case manager at GCRC after being an officer with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office for 17½ years. Overall, I’m proudest of being able to help facilitate change in the community.
My real-life heroes: One of my real-life heroes is my dad. He was an officer for the N.Y. Police Department for over 20 years. He was the personification of “protect and serve.” My love for the community was ignited from witnessing his selflessness and sacrifice. He served New York City with his heart. His love for people inspired me to be the woman I am today.
My other real-life hero is my mom. She is the epitome of a strong woman. She has battled and survived breast cancer more than once and still has such fight and tenacity for life. No matter the obstacle, she never gives up. She showed me how to stare adversity in the face and continue pressing forward.
If I could have one superpower, it would be: Mind control. With this power, I would aim to remove the stigma that society places on justice-served individuals that keeps them in chains even after they are released.
