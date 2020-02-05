Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN WILL BRING A GOOD CHANCE OF FLOODING... .A POWERFUL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MOVE SLOWLY INTO THE CAROLINAS FROM THE WEST THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT. BANDS OF HEAVY SHOWERS PASSING REPEATEDLY OVER THE SAME AREAS WILL BRING A RISK FOR FLOODING THURSDAY INTO THURSDAY NIGHT, ESPECIALLY OVER THE PIEDMONT. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, DAVIDSON, DURHAM, FORSYTH, FRANKLIN, GRANVILLE, GUILFORD, LEE, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, ORANGE, PERSON, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, STANLY, VANCE, WAKE, AND WARREN. * FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT. * A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN THURSDAY INTO THURSDAY NIGHT, ESPECIALLY OVER THE PIEDMONT. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL OF 2 TO 5 INCHES IS EXPECTED IN THIS AREA, WITH THE HIGHEST TOTALS LIKELY TO BE IN THE TRIAD REGION. * RAPID RISES ON CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. FLOODING IS ALSO EXPECTED ON SOME MAIN STEM RIVERS IN THE PIEDMONT. WET PAVEMENT AND CONSIDERABLE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS WILL RAISE THE RISK OF HYDROPLANING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&