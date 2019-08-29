GREENSBORO — Residents and visitors will soon have a new way of navigating downtown Greensboro.
The city is installing 11 Smart City digital kiosks that will provide free timely information on nearby restaurants, retailers, events and public transportation.
The kiosks will also provide Wi-Fi hot spots.
The flat kiosks look like ginormous smart phones with a touch screen.
Kiosks have already been installed Center City Park at 204 N. Elm St. and LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St.
Carla Banks, a spokeswoman for the City of Greensboro, said a kiosk will also be installed at Joymongers Brewing Co. at 576 N. Eugene St.
They are not operational yet but are expected to be so in time for the downtown N.C. Folk Festival which will be held Sept. 6-8.
Additional kiosks are planned for:
- Governmental Plaza
- Melvin Municipal Office Building
- J. Douglas Galyon Depot
- Hamburger Square
- Corner of South Elm and Washington streets
- Corner of North Elm and Market streets
- Corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- Corner of South Elm and East Lewis streets
Smart City Media is providing the kiosks and will advertise on them.
