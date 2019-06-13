GREENSBORO — A 44-year-old Greensboro woman died early Thursday in a single-vehicle wreck on Summit Avenue, police said.
Officers responded about 3:50 a.m. Thursday to the 2100 block of Summit Avenue for a motor vehicle crash with a downed utility pole, police said in a news release.
Police said a 1999 Ford Explorer headed northbound on Summit Avenue ran off the road and struck a tree and utility pole before overturning down an embankment. The driver died from her injuries, police said.
Police said they are not identifying the driver pending family notification.
A portion of Summit Avenue in the 2100 block was closed for a short time early Thursday.