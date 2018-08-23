GREENSBORO — Troopers said one person was killed tonight when a pickup crossed the median on U.S. 29 near Benaja Road and struck an oncoming car.
The pickup was traveling north about 8:30 p.m. Thursday when it crossed the median and struck a southbound passenger car, the Highway Patrol said in an email.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The Highway Patrol did not release the name of the victim or the driver of the pickup.
All lanes of U.S. 29 are closed and expected to reopen within the hour, the patrol said about 10:20 p.m.