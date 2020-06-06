generic emergency lights.jpg (copy)

GREENSBORO — A Kernersville man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer, police said.

William Wiseman, 62, was riding west on West Market Street near Marshall Smith Road about 4:20 p.m. Saturday when his 2016 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle collided with a tractor trailer driven by a  61-year-old Greensboro man, police said in a news release.

West Market Street was closed in that area for a short time but has since reopened, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Recommended for you

Load comments