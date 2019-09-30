A family from Kernersville will be featured in a segment of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" scheduled to air at 4 p.m. Tuesday on WXLV ABC-45.
One of the segments in the show looks at the subject of interracial adoption, with Keia and Rick Jones-Baldwin, a black couple from Kernersville who have four children, three of whom were adopted, two of whom are multiracial and one who is white. In the segment, they discuss the difficulties they sometimes face out in public.
"We get a lot of stares, I've had police called on me where I've had to show documentation that he is my son," Keia Jones-Baldwin says in the interview, adding that she has sometimes been mistaken for a babysitter. They have started a Facebook page called "Raising Cultures" to help spread awareness of diverse families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.