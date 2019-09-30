A family from Kernersville will be featured in a segment of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" scheduled to air at 4 p.m. Tuesday on WXLV ABC-45.

One of the segments in the show looks at the subject of interracial adoption, with Keia and Rick Jones-Baldwin, a black couple from Kernersville who have four children, three of whom were adopted, two of whom are multiracial and one who is white. In the segment, they discuss the difficulties they sometimes face out in public.

"We get a lot of stares, I've had police called on me where I've had to show documentation that he is my son," Keia Jones-Baldwin says in the interview, adding that she has sometimes been mistaken for a babysitter. They have started a Facebook page called "Raising Cultures" to help spread awareness of diverse families.

