A Kernersville daycare center is closed for at least the remainder of the week after a parent of a child who attends the childcare facility tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the daycare.
The childcare facility, Main Street Baptist Church Daycare, sent the letter Wednesday night and posted it on its Facebook page. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Walter Overman, confirmed Thursday morning to the Winston-Salem Journal the authenticity of the letter. Overman said in the letter the church has not determined how long its daycare will be closed.
“I am very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause for you, your families and your employers,” Overman wrote. “My sincerest desire was to remain open, recognizing the importance of the service we provide for not only you, but also for the community at large.”
Overman told the Journal he wouldn’t reveal what county the child’s family lives in, but said he and the daycare staff looked to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health for guidance.
“We ended up speaking with a nurse eventually and she gave us instructions,” Overman said.
The nurse told them to clean and sanitize the daycare, and it was their decision whether to close, Overman said. When he asked if the church should inform the families about the positive case and possible exposure of COVID-19 to the children and other families, Overman said the nurse told him it was up to them.
A person with knowledge of the exchange who wants to remain anonymous said a person on the county health department's COVID-19 hotline accused the church of inciting panic by telling the families who use the daycare about the positive diagnosis.
The daycare said if a family’s child attended the “Younger Toddlers through PreK” program, it’s possible that child came into contact with the infected family.
Overman told the Journal he has received mostly positive reactions from parents, thanking him for his use of caution to close the daycare and inform the families.
The same anonymous person said the daycare's positive case is linked to a possible case of COVID-19 at the Kernersville Chick-Fil-A. The Kernersville Franchisee, David Grix, said he is closing the restaurant after an employee there started showing symptoms.
"Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to temporarily close our restaurant after learning someone on my team has started to experience symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and has been in close contact with a person who has a confirmed diagnosis," Grix wrote on the store's Facebook page. "No team members at the restaurant have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at this time."
As of Thursday morning, there are four COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County, two in Guilford County and one in Davidson County.
