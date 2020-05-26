Kernersville announced Tuesday it will cancel the annual Fourth of July 5K, parade, concert and fireworks display because of COVID-19 related safety concerns.
The town made the decision along with the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club. In a statement posted to Kernersville's Facebook page, the organizations say the Fourth of July planning committee met to discuss safety and decided that bringing thousands of people together would be too risky.
"Each of the entities involved cares about the well being of the Kernersville community and decided to explore other avenues to bring the citizens together at a potential later date," the groups wrote.
The decision to cancel comes days after one area racetrack gathered thousands of people Saturday night in defiance of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order banning mass gatherings.
Cooper's order limits gatherings to 25 people. However, several sheriffs in the state have said they won't enforce it.
Kernersville lies mainly in Forsyth County, where more than 1,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Forsyth County has a higher rate of infection than neighboring Guilford County, despite Guilford County having more total cases.
