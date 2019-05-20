The Kellin Foundation celebrated the opening of its Community Treatment and Services Center at 2110 Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro on Monday with a ribbon cutting and tours. The nonprofit is one of just two National Child Traumatic Stress Network Community Treatment and Services Centers in North Carolina. As an NCTSN community site, the foundation will receive partial federal funding through 2023 to support its Treehouse Trauma Recovery Program, which provides recovery services for those who have been exposed to violence and trauma.