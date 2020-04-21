The Kellin Foundation — a nonprofit focused on building resilient children, families, and adults through behavioral health services, victim advocacy and community outreach — has shifted to telehealth.
It will offer virtual community programs, training and the Virtual Village, an ongoing series of support groups to help build resiliency in the community during this pandemic.
Staff members will host virtual meetups for groups such as teachers, parents, essential workers, behavioral health providers and children, according to a foundation announcement. These free meetings will provide a platform for people to express their concerns, and learn tips and tools for managing stress and anxiety.
Learn more at kellinfoundation.org/.
