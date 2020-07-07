GREENSBORO — Katie Dorsett, Greensboro's first Black city councilwoman and the first Black woman named to a North Carolina cabinet post, as well as a three-term state senator, has died.
"Governor-elect Hunt said very early on to the transition staff that he wanted Dorsett on his Cabinet,'' transition team spokeswoman Rachel Perry said in December 1992 as the Democrat assembled his team. "He knew she was a leader in Greensboro. He knew she was a strong and dedicated person who made things happen."
Dorsett would oversee the Office of State Personnel, maintaining the state's motor fleet and handling construction and purchasing contracts.
"I do look at this as a reflection of the diversity of our state,'' she said shortly after. "I think for too long, we have ignored the diversity and talent we have in our state.''
Also a former N.C. A&T business management professor and Guilford County commissioner, Dorsett died Monday at the age of 87. She was just two days shy of her 88th birthday. Her husband of 60 years, Warren Dorsett, died in January 2019.
Katie Dorsett was appointed to the Hunt administration in the midst of her term as chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. She would go on to serve three terms in the state Senate and sponsor bills to support and promote the international High Point Market in its infancy, the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Historic Site in Sedalia and the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.
The youngest of eight children born to a Mississippi farmer and his schoolteacher wife, Dorsett and her siblings would all go to college with her parents' sacrifice.
At Alcorn State University, a historically-Black college in Lorman, Miss., she majored in business and graduated at 20. She went on to get a business education graduate degree in one year at Indiana University because Black students were prohibited from white universities in her state.
"If I carry bitterness, I believe I'm the one who would hurt more than anyone else," Dorsett said of her philosophy in life in a News & Record profile in 1992. "I try to look beyond that.''
Although she considered several places to teach, Dorsett chose N.C. A&T, arriving in 1955. She would years later receive a doctorate in business education from UNCG.
It was also at A&T that she met Warren Dorsett, then an industrial-education graduate student whom she would marry in 1958. They had two children, Valerie and Warren Jr., who died of sickle-cell anemia at 25 in 1988.
Dorsett later would turn Warren Jr.'s battle with sickle-cell anemia into a crusade for education and research on the blood disease. Dorsett founded the Triad Sickle-Cell Anemia Foundation, now known as the Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, and served on the Governor's Council of Sickle-Cell Syndrome.
She was always someone to speak up and get involved.
During the civil rights movement of the late 1950s and 1960s, she never stood in picket lines but took part in strategy sessions and waging battles on boards and through elective offices. For decades before a run in politics, she was active as a community volunteer with organizations ranging from the YWCA to the Drug Action Council, where she served as president, and the North Carolina United Way. She was the chairman of finances for the Greensboro Agency Transportation Express, which provides transportation for the disabled. She is a former trustee of L. Richardson Hospital, secretary of the Greensboro area Convention and Visitors Bureau and received the city's Outstanding Civic Leader Award in 1978. Dorsett took leadership roles at her church, Bethel A.M.E. Church and her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.
Dorsett entered politics in a "not-in-my-backyard" moment in her northeast Greensboro.
The owner who sold the Dorsetts' property for a home later sold a big tract of land to developers who wanted to put 1,000 apartments at the site.
Dorsett, who was teaching at A&T and serving on various agencies as a community volunteer, began meeting with her neighbors. Several hundred apartments went up anyway, but the 48-year-old Dorsett was revved up.
"I saw that the people who made the decisions about my neighborhood were not in my neighborhood," Dorsett said of the City Council, which at the time was elected at-large and lacked representatives from any northeast neighborhoods.
She found success in the 1981 primary, but her competitors had better voter turnout for the election.
"I was more determined than ever," Dorsett said about losing.
She won the next election — becoming the first African American woman to win a council seat. Right away, she pushed for a review of board and commission membership and helped pass a city ordinance for a Minority and Women's Business Enterprise Program. Eventually, council members began paying attention to their appointments and searching out women, minorities and people from different sections of town as candidates. She later took that fight to the county commissioners.
As she ended her political career decades later, Dorsett was criticized by some for dropping a bid for another Senate term in the final minutes of the 2012 filing period, with then-UNC Board of Governors board member Gladys Robinson, her handpicked successor, filing in her place.
Longtime Guilford County Commissioner and fellow Democrat Bruce Davis, who had earlier dropped his plans to run, felt he had been intentionally shut out and mounted a successful petition drive to gain a place on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate. Dorsett had beaten Davis in the 2008 Democratic primary.
Robinson eventually won the race.
Dorsett later said she told Robinson of her decision in time for her to file because she had wanted the seat for eight years.
"If he wanted to file, he could have filed at any time," Dorsett told the News & Record. "I didn't keep him from doing anything."
Hargett Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
