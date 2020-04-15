GREENSBORO — The Guilford Education Alliance got $100,000 to provide laptops for students without them.
Another $28,000 has gone to the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship to help stabilize 70 small businesses.
Triad Health Project, which works with people with AIDS/HIV and sexually-transmitted infections, got $17,500 in the "food insecurities" category.
Of the more than $1 million raised for the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, a task force has given out more than $1 million to 40 nonprofits helping people impacted by the coronavirus.
The fund, established by the United Way of Greater Greensboro, city of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, aims to raise another $2 million for local nonprofits helping thousands of individuals and families impacted by the coronavirus.
"This task force is working to ensure Greensboro has a resilient future," said Michelle Gethers-Clark, the United Way's president and CEO, whose agency has been working to end poverty locally.
Donations are funded through six categories, including health care access, education, housing vulnerabilities, business disruptions and employment. Under health care access alone, the group has already given money to Wheels 4 Hope ($1,750), the Kellin Foundation ($16,590), Mental Health Greensboro ($8,000), Mustard Seed Community Health ($4,615) and Family Service of the Piedmont ($4,800).
The task force is made up of leaders from the Community Foundation, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford County and leaders in the community. It is co-chaired by Larry Davis, an assistant city manager, and Frank McCain, United Way vice president for community impact and investment.
"While we are all taking steps to best protect our own families from the effects of the virus, let us not underestimate how the power of our collective efforts can positively impact our entire community," McCain said.
Layoffs, furloughs, the inability to pay rent, not having access to food and other essential items are realities that many of our neighbors will experience in the not so distant future, McCain said.
"We also know that people of color, who generally already experience poverty at disproportionate levels, will be particularly hard-hit as our economy tries to rebound from the impact of COVID-19," McCain said.
"We are asking every business, organization, church and individual to consider making a donation to support the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund," he said. "I know it is just the right thing for us to do."
The virus relief task force is reminiscent of the community coming together in 2008, during one of the worst economic periods in recent history. The quickly-formed "Operation Greensboro Cares," raised cash for those working to provide for the bulk of the need in the greater Greensboro area.
Maj. Paul Egan, commander of the Salvation Army of Greensboro during what came to be known as the Great Recession, coined the phrase "economic hurricane."
The idea wasn't to raise money to open a shelter or another food bank, but to possibly provide the emergency assistance that would help a family pay the power bill so they could stay in their own home — and not add to the waiting list at Urban Ministry's Pathways Center. To do that, the fund provided help to existing programs that needed an infusion of cash to continue providing food and emergency shelter.
Funds were distributed directly to local organizations including the Salvation Army as well as other groups that provide emergency food and shelter and focused on getting those who were more fortunate — who still had a job or a roof overhead — to help those who were trying to regain their footing. So many agencies were low or out of cash that it was hard to find one that could take on a referral for aid.
That is happening again.
The Nussbaum Center, for example, was granted funds under the business disruption priority area. As a small business incubator, they will be using relief funds to subsidize the rent expenses of the nearly 70 small businesses that they work with to minimize and prevent extreme layoffs or furloughs that could occur due to COVID-19 business disruptions, according to McCain.
Triad Health Project, which promotes health and justice for those living with HIV/AIDS or other illnesses, was granted funds within the food insecurity priority area. Over 80% of their clients are low income with nearly 32% reporting no income, McCain said.
Due to local and state measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, Triad Health Project cannot provide its weekly hot meals at the nonprofit's Higher Ground facility. And grocery shopping right now has a higher risk for people with suppressed immune systems. So Triad Health Project will use virus relief funds to deliver weekly groceries to those clients, McCain said.
Another, Wheels4Hope, was granted funding in the health care access priority area. The local nonprofit recognizes that access and transportation can be barriers to self-sufficiency and provides cars to families without vehicles of their own. The nonprofit will use virus relief funds to provide a safe and reliable vehicle to families with increased transportation needs, McCain said.
