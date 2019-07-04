Federal offices: Closed today
State offices: Closed today
Greensboro city offices: Closed today
High Point city offices: Closed today
County offices: Closed today
ABC stores: Closed today
Schools: Closed all week.
Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. Route 11 will not serve Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown. Some downtown bus stops will be affected during holiday activities.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed today.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: Today’s collection was Wednesday. Friday collection is normal.
High Point: Today’s collection will switch to Friday.