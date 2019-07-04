Fun Fourth Festival (copy)

The Philharmonia of Greensboro played what is popularly known as Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture during the downtown fireworks display on Monday, July 4, 2016, in Greensboro, N.C.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record///

Federal offices: Closed today

State offices: Closed today

Greensboro city offices: Closed today

High Point city offices: Closed today

County offices: Closed today

ABC stores: Closed today

Schools: Closed all week.

Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. Route 11 will not serve Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown. Some downtown bus stops will be affected during holiday activities.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Today’s collection was Wednesday. Friday collection is normal.

High Point: Today’s collection will switch to Friday.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments