Federal offices: Closed Thursday
State offices: Closed Thursday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday
High Point city offices: Closed Thursday
County offices: Closed Thursday
ABC stores: Closed Thursday
Schools: Closed all week.
Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. Route 11 will not serve Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown. Some downtown bus stops will be affected during holiday activities.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Thursday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: Thursday collection is Wednesday. Friday collection is normal.
High Point: Thursday collection will switch to Friday.