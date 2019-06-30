Fun Fourth Festival (copy)

The Philharmonia of Greensboro played what is popularly known as Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture during the downtown fireworks display on Monday, July 4, 2016, in Greensboro, N.C.

Federal offices: Closed Thursday

State offices: Closed Thursday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday

High Point city offices: Closed Thursday

County offices: Closed Thursday

ABC stores: Closed Thursday

Schools: Closed all week.

Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. Route 11 will not serve Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown. Some downtown bus stops will be affected during holiday activities.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Thursday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Thursday collection is Wednesday. Friday collection is normal.

High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

