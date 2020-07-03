Fun Fourth Festival (copy)

The Philharmonia of Greensboro played what is popularly known as Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture during the downtown fireworks display on Monday, July 4, 2016, in Greensboro, N.C.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record///

Federal offices: Closed today

State offices: Closed today

Greensboro city offices: Closed today

High Point city offices: Closed today

County offices: Closed today

Schools: Open today

Greensboro Transit: Hourly service today from 6 a.m. with the last trip leaving the Depot at 8 p.m. GTA will also operate Route 17 Lawndale Drive.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Thursday collection was Wednesday. Today’s collection was Thursday.

High Point: Collection was Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

