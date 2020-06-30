Fun Fourth Festival (copy)

The Philharmonia of Greensboro played what is popularly known as Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture during the downtown fireworks display on Monday, July 4, 2016, in Greensboro, N.C.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record///

Federal offices: Closed Friday

State offices: Closed Friday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday

High Point city offices: Closed Friday

County offices: Closed Friday

Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Greensboro Transit: Hourly service Friday from 6 a.m. with the last trip leaving the Depot at 8 p.m. GTA will also operate Route 17 Lawndale Drive.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Friday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Thursday collection is Wednesday. Friday collection is Thursday.

High Point: Collection is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. (Earlier versions of this story incorrectly listed Thursday.)

