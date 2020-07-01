Federal offices: Closed Friday
State offices: Closed Friday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday
High Point city offices: Closed Friday
County offices: Closed Friday
Schools: Closed today and Thursday
Greensboro Transit: Hourly service Friday from 6 a.m. with the last trip leaving the Depot at 8 p.m. GTA will also operate Route 17 Lawndale Drive.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Friday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: Thursday collection is today. Friday collection is Thursday.
High Point: Collection is today and Friday.
