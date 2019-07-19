GREENSBORO — Police identified the Julian man who died Thursday morning in a hit-and-run on McConnell Road.
Joseph Danny Brown, 43, died from his injuries after a collision with a dark green vehicle that ejected him from his motorcycle.
A Greensboro Police news release said at 6:42 a.m. Brown was driving a 2019 Honda Z125M northbound on South English Street when he entered the intersection of McConnell Road and collided with the green vehicle that was traveling eastbound.
Officers said the vehicle failed to stop for a traffic signal and fled with significant damage to the right passenger side.
Paramedics took Brown to Moses Cone Hospital where he died.
The last fatal wreck occurred three days ago.
