GREENSBORO — Judge Teresa Vincent has been selected as Guilford County's chief District Court judge.
N.C. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced Vincent's new role Thursday filling a vacancy left by the unexpected death on Aug. 3 of former chief District Court Judge Tom Jarrell.
Vincent has served as a District Court judge since 2000.
She holds a juris doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law in 1993 and an undergraduate degree in public administration from North Carolina Central University in 1988.
Vincent could not immediately be reached for comment.