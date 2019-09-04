GREENSBORO — A Guilford County Superior Court judge is seeking to discipline a Greensboro lawyer she says violated a gag order by sending an email with details from a set of police videos to Greensboro City Council members through a city website.
The email became publicly available on the city’s open data site and that, the judge says, means the lawyer violated her 2018 gag order that bars those who’ve seen the videos from discussing them outside a small group.
Superior Court Judge Susan Bray filed an “initiation of disciplinary proceeding” against Graham Holt on Aug. 27 because of an email he sent to council members urging them to watch police officers’ body-worn camera footage of an incident where his former client Zared Jones and others were arrested in 2016.
Holt sent the missive through a city site where people can email the council. The site, which includes a form to directly email council members, warns that any email sent “is subject to the public records law and will be made available to the media. This communication is not confidential.” Those emails are posted later on the “Open Gate City” website, part of the city’s open data initiative.
“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Holt said in an interview Wednesday. “I was pursuing justice and my responsibilities as an attorney and an advocate and as a citizen.”
At the council’s regular meeting Tuesday night, retired civil rights attorney Lewis Pitts asked council and City Attorney Charles Watts if the city intentionally released the email. Council members said no and that emails sent through that portal are automatically published on the city’s public site.
This site is separate from another city website where residents can request public records from the city.
Bray wrote in her motion that the email, which discusses the video footage in depth, violates her January 2018 order that council members, Jones’ lawyers and the Police Community Review Board were allowed to view the videos but could only discuss them with each other. Anyone who violated the order was subject to a $500 fine and up to 30 days in prison, Bray ruled.
Holt said Wednesday he understands that he was under a gag order and that he did not expect the email to be released publicly.
“I never thought the city would release an email that was subject to a judge’s gag order,” he said. “We were both under gag orders.”
The N.C. Court of Appeals upheld Bray’s gag order in a ruling issued three days before Holt sent his email, saying her ruling did not violate the city’s First Amendment rights.
The gag order only prohibited talking about “matters that the council, otherwise, had no right to discover except by the grace of the legislation through a judicial order,” Appeals Judge Chris Dillon wrote.
Holt had earlier represented Jones in the case but was not his attorney when he sent the email.
Jones of Greensboro had alleged that police harassed him and his friends in downtown Greensboro, escalating tension and leading to their arrests. A 1-minute, 45-second video of the arrests was posted on YouTube, gaining public attention in 2017.
Under state law, police officers’ body-worn camera footage is not considered public nor a personnel record, and only those depicted in the video or their representative may view the footage, Dillon wrote.
City Council members have not yet watched the videos, but several members, including Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, said at Tuesday’s council meeting that they would like to view the videos soon. They made the comments after Jones appeared at the meeting and suggested the city’s First Amendment rights were being violated.
In her motion on Holt’s email, Bray wrote that Holt, “may have acted with impropriety calculated to bring contempt upon the administration of justice.”
She appointed three local attorneys as a committee to review the case and make a recommendation to Judge Allen Baddour, who has been chosen to conduct a civil court hearing on Sept. 30. The attorneys are Kearns Davis, Don D. Carter and former Chief District Court Judge Wendy M. Enochs.
“The court may order the misbehaving lawyer to pay attorney fees, pay a fine, and/or suspend the lawyer’s right to represent indigents,” Bray wrote.
Holt is one of the lawyers representing the family of Marcus Deon Smith, who died Sept. 8 in police custody after he was hogtied. The family has sued the city, Guilford County, eight police officers and two paramedics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.