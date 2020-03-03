UPDATED 11:30 p.m.
GREENSBORO — In a crushing upset to the seat's incumbent, Bettye Taylor Jenkins won the District 7 Guilford County school board race with 61.4% of the vote, according to complete but unofficial returns Tuesday.
Jayvon Johnson, another challenger, came in second, while incumbent Byron Gladden came in third.
Gladden sought a second term at a time when he'd been getting increased attention locally, both as a potential swing vote on the board, and for a challenge to his voter registration that was ultimately dismissed.
Jenkins is a former teacher, social worker and community-service work coordinator who retired from Guilford County Schools in 2016 after more than 20 years. In an earlier interview, Jenkins said she has ideas for improving low-performing schools and is concerned the school board has lost its focus on student achievement. She ran as an unaffiliated candidate for the same seat in 2016.
District 7 is one of two school board districts with a contested primary this election cycle.
In the other, the Democratic primary for District 1, incumbent board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small won with 56.1% of the vote, according to complete but unofficial election returns Tuesday. Bellamy-Small recently completed a term as the board’s vice chairwoman.
No one competed in the Republican primaries for either the District 1 or District 7 races. Unless unaffiliated candidates emerge with enough petition signatures to get on the ballot in November, the Democratic primary election results will determine the general election winner.
Here's the breakdown for each race:
District 7 covers a swath of eastern Greensboro, plus areas of the county to the north and south. It includes Dudley High School and Hairston Middle School, among other schools.
• Jenkins had 61.4% of the vote.
• Johnson had 24.7%.
• Gladden had 13.9%.
District 1 runs through parts of High Point, Jamestown, Sumner Township, and southern Greensboro.
• Bellamy-Small had 56.1% of the vote
• Jeff Golden had 36.5%.
• Ron Tuck had 7.4%.
Two other seats are also up for reelection on the nine-member board. However, neither drew enough candidates to require a primary.
Republican incumbent Pat Tillman will face Democratic challenger Blake Odum for the District 3 seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
Michelle Bardsley, a Republican, is the only person who filed to run for the District 5 seat. Democrat Darlene Garrett, who has served on the board for nearly two decades, didn't file to run again. Unless an unaffiliated challenger gets enough signatures to get on the general election ballot, Bardsley has essentially already won the seat.
The other five school board seats are not up for election in 2020.
