GREENSBORO — Early results were not looking good for incumbent Byron Gladden in the District 7 school board race.
Bettye Taylor Jenkins was leading with 62.% of the vote for the Democratic nomination for the District 7 school board seat at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, with three of 17 districts reporting. Jayvon Johnson, another challenger, was in second, while Gladden trails in third.
All these election results are incomplete and unofficial.
Gladden sought a second term at a time when he'd been getting increased attention locally, both as a potential swing vote on the board, and for a challenge to his voter registration that was ultimately dismissed.
Bettye Taylor Jenkins is a former teacher, social worker and community-service work coordinator who retired from Guilford County Schools in 2016 after more than 20 years. She ran as an unaffiliated candidate for the same seat in 2016.
District 7 is one of two school board districts with a contested primary this election cycle.
In the other, the Democratic primary for District 1, incumbent school board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small was leading with 54.9% of the vote, with 6 of 19 districts reporting, also according to incomplete and unofficial election returns. Bellamy-Small recently completed a term as the board’s vice chairwoman.
No one competed in the Republican primaries for either the District 1 or District 7 races. Unless unaffiliated candidates emerge with enough petition signatures to get on the ballot in November, the Democratic primary election results will determine the general election winner.
Here's the breakdown for each race:
District 7 covers a swath of eastern Greensboro, plus areas of the county to the north and south. It includes Dudley High School and Hairston Middle School, among other schools.
In District 7, with three of 17 districts reporting as of 9:15 p.m:
Bettye Taylor Jenkins was leading with 62.5% of the vote.
Jayvon Johnson had 24.7%.
Gladden had 12.7%.
District 1 runs through parts of High Point, Jamestown, Sumner Township, and southern Greensboro.
In District 1 with one of 19 precincts reporting, as of 9:15 p.m:
Bellamy-Small was leading with 54.9% of the vote
Jeff Golden had 38.3%.
Ron Tuck had 6.9%.
Two other seats are also up for reelection on the nine-member board. However neither drew enough candidates to require a primary.
Republican incumbent Pat Tillman will face Democratic challenger Blake Odum for the District 3 seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
Michelle Bardsley, a Republican, is the only person who filed to run for District 5 seat. Democrat Darlene Garrett, who has served on the board for nearly two decades, didn't file to run again. Unless an unaffiliated challenger gets enough signatures to get on the general election ballot, Bardsley has essentially already won the seat.
The other five school board seats are not up for election in 2020.
