As schools and universities shift to distance learning and people are urged to practice “social distancing,” we invited some parents to share their experiences.
So my teen girls, a high school senior and a high school freshman, have been out of school for three weeks now.
Prom is not happening, though the school hopes to have some sort of formal in the school gym this summer.
Graduation is still set for June 5 but if the pandemic restrictions spill into June, it will be held on Aug. 1.
I am not quite sure if Brooke, the senior, is continuing to do school work or if she is officially done. It seems that the semester ended on March 13 for seniors. A high achiever, she is troubled because she may have a C on her record — she needed more time to improve her grades in anatomy and physiology.
Meanwhile, Brooke is still working at Chick-Fil-A. But my husband and I wonder if we should suggest that she quit, if she is at risk.
Noël, the freshman, has a few hours of school work to complete each day. I encourage her to do Study Island, which is free for the next three months, and math on IXL, which costs me $9.95 a month.
"Maybe I will look at Poptropica, I now have time to complete every island," she counters.
The other evening Noël announced that she would be dining at the local pancake place the following morning.
"I don't think it's open," I said. "I think all the cars that you see in the parking lot are the overflow from the hardware store."
The next day Noël rolled out of bed and walked to the restaurant in her pajamas, her hair all askew. She returned with a takeout container of buttermilk pancakes. "Their menu was limited," Noël lamented. "They didn't offer the chocolate chip pancakes like I usually get."
Without a job or friends to keep her busy, Noël is struggling. As she has her learner's driving permit, I have been riding around with her. But I yelled at her during our last lesson. "It's not much fun when your mother is yelling 'to the left' every few minutes and holding on to the roof handle for dear life," she says, explaining why she isn't anxious to hop back into the driver's seat.
She's walking the neighborhood a lot, removing litter, painting, making things out of modeling clay. She Facetimes friends and they talk about how bored they are.
Her grandfather dropped off a few rolls of toilet paper one morning. "Hope you don't get the boomer remover," Noël wrote in the thank you note I had the girls compose. I asked my husband if I should have her reword the card and he said no. It seemed funny two weeks ago.
"I have 10 canvases to paint," Noël told us one night at dinner. Later she mentioned that she guessed she wouldn't need to buy her friends Easter presents given the quarantine. My husband encouraged her to paint pictures for her friends.
"But I only have 10 canvases," she protested.
"Well, make a list of your 10 favorite friends and paint something for them," he replied.
I regret that we didn't ask the girls to stream a worship service last Sunday.
My husband listened to a sermon from Meadowview Reformed Presbyterian in our bedroom while I sat on the deck accompanied by a multitude of spirited birds and listened to Clyde Godwin, director of The Barnabas Center, speak at Christ Church in Greensboro. Blessed are those who mourn was his topic.
Very apt as we are all mourning some sort of loss right now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.