JAMESTOWN — About 150 Jamestown residents attended a public forum Sunday afternoon, with most expressing concerns over a Greensboro company’s proposal to turn a large farm just east of town into a mixed-use development.
Diadmondback Investment Group announced last week it wants to buy the 467-acre historic Johnson Farm at Guilford College and Mackay roads and turn it into a development with roughly 1,700 residences with a median home price of $250,000.
The plan also calls for commercial development that includes 311 apartments, office buildings and retail shops.
“We have four grocery stores within two miles. What do we need another one for?” asked Laurette Guay who lives in the Cedarwood neighborhood just across Guilford College Road from the planned development.
Diamondback, which has developed similar neighborhoods across the state, wants a Planned Unit Development (PUD), a type of zoning that would allow the company to have residential homes and commercial development as part of the same project.
Jamestown currently doesn’t have a PUD under its umbrella land development policy but is considering adopting one.
And therein lays the sticking point for many who attended the forum at Jamestown Presbyterian Church.
“I’m afraid if we don’t have any regulations before we pass this, they’re going to be able to do what they want whether we like it or not,” Guay said.
Town councilman John Capes briefly took the floor and tried to allay residents’ fears.
“There is nobody on the council, or the mayor, that have the first negative intent where this is concerned,” Capes said.
He urged residents to communicate with the council.
The Town Council had planned to discuss a PUD during a Feb. 17 meeting but pushed the issue to a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Ragsdale Civic Center.
Another aspect that has residents concerned is the possible annexation of the proposed development. It would double the size of the town and residents say it will lead to overcrowded schools and put a strain on services such as fire, police, water and sewer.
Like many residents, Dee Fink was surprised the property was even for sale. She would like to see it stay as farmland for a few more years to give the town time to decide how it will be developed.
“The council has too much they need to do for current residents before they even embark on a new development,” Fink said. “Too many carts before too many horses.”
She thinks the council should wait for the results of a new study on how Jamestown might address future development aspects like the height of buildings, signage, sidewalks and landscaping.
Cedarwood resident Sherrie Richmond, who is also on the town’s planning board, is a member of that steering committee overseeing the study.
“This is what the steering committee is working on. How do we want to change for the better in the next 10 years,” Richmond said.
The study already is underway and is costing the town between $75,000 and $150,000, Richmond said. It is being done with the help of a consultant from Charlotte.
“The Town Council needs to pause with the PUD until we have finished our comprehensive plan,” Richmond said.
The timeline for the study is about two years, but Richmond thinks it will be done in about a year.
“Why do a PUD when this is supposed to be the primary policy guide over the next decade?” she asked.
Jamestown resident Robert Frederick, who ran for mayor twice, agreed.
“One path forward is to just say, ‘Hey Jamestown, do what you said you were already gonna do. Spend the next two years coming up with a plan,’ ” Frederick said. “Don’t let the interests of one developer take over.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.