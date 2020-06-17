JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Town Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to add a new zoning district for 467 acres of historic land at Guilford College and Mackay Roads.
The zoning method, a Planned Unit Development, will allow for residential and commercial development as part of the same project.
Diamondback Investment Group first proposed the Jamestown development in February. The company originally planned to develop 1,700 residences and 311 apartments, office buildings and retail shops on the land, which used to be the Johnson Farm.
Over recent months, Jamestown residents have raised concerns about the magnitude of the development, which would double the town's population. Diamondback revised plans in March to limit retail areas and reduce proposed apartments from 311 to 240.
Tuesday’s meeting, the first public hearing about the PUD since coronavirus closures, began with a 30 minutes of public comment, with those who addressed teh council entering the Civic Center one at a time because of COVD-19 restricitons. Four people spoke about their concerns about the PUD.
“The small, hometown feel is something that people often search for when looking for a home,” said Connor Tobin, a 2020 graduate of Ragsdale High School. “I think building a bunch of homes would take the feeling away.”
Resident Peter Rogaski said the PUD would negatively impact the Jamestown population.
“This often becomes a quick and easy way for the developer to circumvent community needs and increase the density of housing for PUD communities, ultimately leading to increased profits at the expense of unhappy residents,” Rogaski said.
Vagn Hansen, a consultant at the planning services firm Benchmark Planning, discussed updates on Jamestown’s Comprehensive Plan. According to survey data presented by Hansen, 64% of 200 respondents were satisfied with at least one element of the plan for the Johnson property.
Before approving the PUD, the Town Council discussed changes to the amendment text with Matthew Johnson, assistant town manager and director of planning. The said future development decisions will include:
- A maximum density for each type of residential use
- A maximum number of units for multi-family plans
- A maximum square footage for each type of nonresidential use
Other changes included preserving heritage and mature trees on the land and seeking approval for land use plans from both the planning board and Town Council.
The PUD vote came about three hours into the town meeting, which began at 6:30 p.m. Some other agenda items, including a vote on the town's park plan, were continued to the July meeting.
