'It was like a war zone': 1985 South Davie Street fire remains biggest in Greensboro's history

GREENSBORO — The fire was so hot that it melted a fire hose right off the hydrant.
Paint and lights on fire trucks blistered, melting in the intense heat that night 35 years ago.
The inferno on April 13, 1985, still stands as the city’s biggest, engulfing the 300 block of South Davie Street.
A 35-year old homeless man, Rozelle Bryant, died in the fire. It’s believed he started the blaze unintentionally with a carelessly discarded cigarette.
Several firefighters suffered injuries, but none were considered serious, and no civilians were hurt.
Eight buildings were severely damaged or destroyed and the economic cost to some was in the millions.
None of that was apparent when firefighter Paul Minor, Capt. Bob Bost and driver Craig Lewis hopped on Engine 4 shortly before 11 p.m., the first to respond to a report of smoke coming from a building in the turn-of-the-century warehouse district.
“(The person) who originally saw the smoke, they drove down to the downtown bus station and called the fire in, because there was no cellphones back then,” the now-retired Minor said during a telephone interview last week.
“As soon as we went under the Davie Street underpass, where the railroad tracks are, you could see a lot of smoke in the streets,” Minor said of that Saturday night.
Lewis hooked up a hose to a fire hydrant across the street from the old Dixie Belle Building and Bost and Minor went inside.
“We … had to crawl over a bunch of mattresses and old furniture to get to the steps,” said Minor, who joined the department in 1982.
“We went up these steps (to a mezzanine) and it was really, really hot up there. We started flowing water, hitting the fire, and ... it just kept getting hotter and the smoke was coming down on us,” Minor said.
“The building had been burning for a long time and we didn’t know that.”
Other firefighters had arrived and were putting out heavy streams of water to fight the fiery beast, which was also consuming adjoining buildings.
Skip Nix, a driver on Engine 2, was with the second crew that arrived at the fire.
They set up a 24-foot extension ladder and sent water shooting through a window.
“The intensity of the smoke coming out of the windows began looking like smoke coming out of a jet engine,” Nix, now a retired division chief, said in an email.
By 11:17 p.m., Danny Shumate, a Greensboro fire battalion chief, reported the fire now involved three or four buildings and called for additional resources, according to the book “Greensboro Fire Department 1808-1990.”
Shumate, the incident commander, advised firefighters to get away from the building and start attacking it from the outside. Thirty-three minutes later, according to the book, came “the most fearful moment of the night.”
“We ... started seeing the smoke begin turning like a tornado and going back into the windows,” Nix said. “This was the sign of an impending backdraft.”
A backdraft occurs when a fire, looking for more oxygen, pulls air in from outside the building.
That rush of air into the building causes intense pressure inside, which causes an explosion, Nix explained.
“Chris Bowman and myself (were) taking down the ladder … when the backdraft occurred,” Nix said in an email. “The pressure blew 9 Firefighters and Officers to the other side of Davie Street.”
The explosion blew away the front and back of the building where the fire started, covering the street with bricks, dust and smoke.
“Upon getting up we realized the ladder we were taking down came down on top of Firefighter Bob McClean rendering him unconscious,” Nix said. Firefighters moved McClean from the middle of the street to safety.
“We had heavy fire coming out of every door and window of the building,” Nix said.
Fire crews started moving trucks back and News & Record photographer Joseph Rodriguez, who happened upon the fire as the first crew arrived, moved his car away as well.
“I was literally shooting over the shoulders of the firefighters,” Rodriguez said in a telephone interview last week. He said he was always thankful the fire department allowed him to stay. “Obviously they were working and I was working, and as long as I stayed out of their way that was all right.”
• • •
About 11 that night, Jim Melvin’s phone rang.
It was someone who lived in an apartment on Elm Street. “He said, ‘I think your building’s on fire,’” said Melvin, president and CEO of First Home Federal Savings and Loan at the time.
First Home Federal and Jefferson-Pilot were partners in rehabilitating and converting the Odell Hardware Co. warehouse into a 92-unit upscale apartment building.
“I of course got up and went on down and stood across the street and watched it burn almost to a crisp,” Melvin said in a telephone interview last week. “I’ll never forget it.
Ginny Soberg Hultquist watched the fire from the building that now contains Scuppernong Books, she said in an email. She and her then-husband owned the building and had renovated the upper portion for living space.
“We watched as the fire grew across the block, bigger and closer,” said Hultquist, who had 1- and 3-year-old children at the time.
“My now-ex decided to stay and put out the embers that kept drifting our way while I packed a suitcase of photo albums and clothes for the children and we fled to the home of friends in western GSO,” she said.
Rick Frye recalls seeing the orange glow of the fire while standing on the west dock of the old postal facility at 900 E. Market St.
“After I got off work, I walked to the site and was amazed at how big the flames had gotten,” Frye said in an email last week.
• • •
Already massive, the fire continued to spread.
“(It) had gained such momentum that it crossed over our heads and caught Greensborough Court on fire,” Nix said. “This is when we knew we were in serious trouble.”
That building was under renovation and “there was no glass in the windows and the fire went straight into the inside of the structure. … The fire ran the length of the building at a horrendous pace,” Nix said.
“For a while there it seemed like the fire was always one step ahead of us,” Minor said. “It was like a war zone for a while.
“One building, I remember, it was full of these huge bolts of cloth,” said Minor, who retired as an engineer, or driver, from the department. “They flowed water on it for days, because once that fire got embedded in that cloth, it took a lot of water to get to it.
“Those old buildings, they had those huge wooden beams in them — I’m talking about 12-inch beams — and they were cherry red they had been burning so long,” Minor said. “It was such a big fire it actually created its own winds.”
Through the efforts of 96 firefighters, the fire was contained at 2:36 the next morning. It had threatened to extend to Elm Street, but firefighters positioned in that area and a shift in the wind prevented that catastrophe, according to the fire investigation report noted in the history book.
However, firefighters stayed at the site for 11 days, extinguishing the smoldering debris.
“The fire had been extinguished but ‘that smell’ of fire permeated the air,” Sidney Gray said in an email last week.
Longtime property owners in the 300 block of South Elm Street, Gray and his wife, Rikki, went to the site the morning after the fire.
“I saw my high school classmate Neil Craven, whose family owned Craven Steel, with a piece of discarded card board and a pen,” Gray said. “He told me he was designing steel beams to hold up the north outside wall of the building located on Davie Street.”
Gray said Craven told him that wall was needed for tax credits to complete the Greensborough Court project. “If one looks today you will find that original wall still intact and a new wall for the current apartment building located to the south of this wall,” Gray said.
• • •
On April 19, six days after the fire, investigators found Bryant’s badly burned remains. He was identified using old chest X-rays, according to the investigation report.
In it, investigators said the area where Bryant’s remains were found indicated “he was asleep on a mattress kept there for that purpose.” They noted that Bryant “was a smoker and had been drinking alcohol. The probable cause of fire was determined to be from a carelessly discarded cigarette igniting burlap bags of cloth strips stored in one of the buildings.”
Still, Minor said, “nobody will ever know for sure what caused the fire. When a whole block burns down, it’s just hard to tell, everything is just totally destructed.”
The investigation report attributed the spread of the fire to “delayed detection, large amounts of combustibles stored in the buildings and a large fire door left open between the first two buildings.”
All eight of the buildings that were severely damaged or destroyed were jointly owned by Jefferson-Pilot and First Home Federal as part of their rehabilitation project. The renovation was 80% complete before the fire.
“We bought all of the buildings in the 300 block of South Elm Street on the east side, including the Guilford Building.” Melvin said of the joint venture, which was self-insured. “We lost $5 million on the project.”
Because it was a historic restoration project, the two companies had applied for tax credits.
Melvin said to qualify for the tax credits, they had to knock the mortar off of the old brick, to replace the same brick in restoring the building again.
“It was the first apartment restoration project in downtown Greensboro,” said Melvin, who was elected to the City Council in 1969 and spent 10 years as mayor. He’s now president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.
“It’s been extremely successful. It stays fully occupied,” he said of project, which was finally completed a year or so later. Melvin said the complex, now known as The Lofts at Greensborough Court, is today owned by the Weaver Cos.
“The good news was we hadn’t put in the new appliances. That would have exploded the total cost,” Melvin said.
The Elm Street building that Hultquist fled with her children was spared.
“We were able to return home within a day or so,” she said “It brought into focus the previously hypothetical question of what one would grab first in the time of a fire.”
The fire department also learned lessons from the fire.
Fire Chief R.L. Powell, “convinced of the need for a fire ground management system, authorized … standard operating procedures for an Incident Command System,” according to the history book.
A six-month training program began the next March and was implemented on October 1, 1986.
“It helped us get better equipment and stuff like that, and the training,” Minor said.
“I think it impacted everyone. Anybody that had anything to do with that fire, financially or just the awe effect, seeing it burn — it had a lot of effect on people and the fire department itself.
“I saw stuff that night I’d never seen before.”
