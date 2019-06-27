GREENSBORO — When former special counsel Robert Mueller announced on May 29 that he was resigning after having filed his report on the Russia investigation, he said he would say no more about the investigation and indicated he was done with Washington.
The gravity of that departure was not lost on Bob and Lee Black of Greensboro when they spotted Mueller and his family in at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington the next day.
“We thought it was an extremely interesting moment because he was heading ‘out of Dodge’ with his family after he had appeared before millions of people the day before,” Lee Black said.
Black and her husband were waiting for a connecting flight to Providence, R.I., for a vacation with family in New England. Mueller was on the same flight.
It was a surreal moment for the Blacks. Bob Black had been reading a USA Today article about Mueller’s appearance before the U.S. Justice Department.
“My husband had the USA Today and his picture was on the front page,” Lee Black said, referring to Mueller. Her husband opened the newspaper, looked at the photograph , then looked at the man and thought, ‘Well it kind of looks like him,’ ” Lee Black said.
Black said Mueller was dressed casually in khakis and a dark jacket. He wore a ball cap. Black said only she and her husband and one other couple seemed to recognize the former FBI director.
“He was just an ordinary person. No news media. No security that you could see,” Black said.
Black said her husband asked the gate agent, who confirmed that it was Mueller. So Bob Black approached Mueller.
“My husband went up to him and said, “Thank you for your service to our country.”
Black said Mueller was approachable and humble, a “nice fella.” Her husband asked Mueller to sign the USA Today article, but Mueller declined, saying he was not allowed to do that.
The Blacks assumed Mueller and his family would sit in first class and were surprised when they took seats in the same coach section the Blacks were in.
Black said she feels the chance encounter took on a different significance with this week’s news that Mueller will be headed back to Washington after agreeing to testify July 17 in front of the U.S. House Judiciary and Intelligence committees regarding his Russia report.
“He’s someone in history that your children will learn about when they study the Trump administration,” Black said.
“It was just a special moment for us.”