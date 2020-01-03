GREENSBORO — The trail of blood out of the house at 3627 Sweet Birch Drive is a stark reminder of both the heroic effort of EMTs working to save 2-year-old Serenity Taliem Rose’s life and the horror taking place there on New Year’s Day.
Serenity didn’t make it. Coroners would hours later remove the bodies of 10-year-old Mkenzie Denise McKinney, a student at Simkins Elementary, and 61-year-old Jerry Griffin, who served in the U.S. Army, according to his Facebook page.
Neighbors and others who had brushes with people in the house are still in shock.
Passing cars slowed Friday to take a look at the house with a boat and four-wheeler in the yard.
“It’s unreal,” Velma Cornelius, who drove Mkenzie’s school bus, said Friday after adding flowers to a growing memorial of photos of the children and notes with “You are remembered” in front of the house.
The house on Sweet Birch Drive was devoid of crime-scene tape, but the disturbance that brought flashing red lights and more police cars than neighbors could keep track of, hung in the air.
One neighbor cannot get the image of the bloodied 2-year-old being brought out on a stretcher out of her mind.
“I almost fainted,” said the neighbor, who asked not to be identified.
Police later charged Brittany Christina McKinney, who lived at the house, with three counts of capital murder.
McKinney, who turned 29 this week, could face the death penalty.
Her sister, Delilah Merritt, who lives out of state, told WGHP she thinks McKinney was overwhelmed with life and it just became too hard for her.
“She said, ‘I killed everybody. I shot everybody in the house,’” Merritt told the television station.
On Facebook, a woman who said Griffin was her father, was consoled by the man’s former New Jersey friends and neighbors.
She expressed grief for the three victims by name.
“You will always be remembered and you will always be loved!” wrote Gerri Griffin. “I wish nothing more but for you to have had more time here on this Earth!”
Investigators haven’t released a motive and are still unraveling a timeline and what precipitated the deaths.
Ron Glenn, a spokesman for the police department, said McKinney is related to each of the victims, though police were not ready to release information about how she is related to them. It is unclear whether the adults worked in the area or are from here.
Police also are not discussing a possible motive, although Glenn said it does not appear that anyone else was involved.
At her first court appearance Thursday, McKinney was led into court in a red jumpsuit, which indicates an inmate should receive special handling for reasons ranging from suicide watch to behavior concerns.
She later stood emotionless as Assistant District Attorney Steve Cole read the names and ages of each of the victims, as those in the courtroom shook their heads.
Cole said in court that McKinney mentioned substance abuse issues, but he did not elaborate.
Prior to the shootings, the only blight on McKinney’s criminal record was a traffic infraction in Onslow County, officials say.
More questions remained after Thursday’s proceeding.
Police found the bodies about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Officers had been responding to a welfare check at the home.
About 15 minutes later, Jerry Griffin’s 2011 GMC truck was traveling west in the center lane of Wendover Avenue, when it left the road and hit a utility pole before colliding with another vehicle at North English Street, police said. Witnesses identified the driver as McKinney.
Police arrested her at a nearby convenience store and then connected her to the scene back on Sweet Birch Drive.
In the southeast Greensboro subdivision of two-story houses, manicured lawns and not much trouble, neighbors say they had little interaction with the people living there beyond a passing hello.
The house was a rental, and the family had not lived there long, according to neighbors. Cornelius, the bus driver, said Mkenzie was not on her route last school year, although she made a big impression this year. “She was quiet,” Cornelius said. “She was very disciplined.”
Guilford County Schools return to classes Monday after the winter break.
Lisa Campos and her daughter Laila, 9, lived just houses away and helped to start the memorial in front of the house. Laila rode the bus with Mkenzie and says she was kind.
“I liked her a lot,” Laila said as she shared pictures and a video featuring Mkenzie that friends put online.
Campos was preparing to take Laila and another daughter to Simkins for grief counseling offered by the school district.
As the two later stood on their porch, down the street people in gloves packed items from the house into vehicles with New Jersey license plates.
“I look at them,” Campos said, looking at her own children and a visiting 2-year-old, “and I just can’t imagine.”
