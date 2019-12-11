GREENSBORO — As you enjoy the holiday season, be wary.
“The holidays are a good time for hundreds of scams,” said Lechelle Yates, director of communications for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina.
Here’s a tip: “The hallmark of any scam is if they ask you to pay with a gift card, or an Amazon card, or an iTunes card,” Yates said. “No business takes these cards because they can’t pay bills with a gift card.”
Consider a recent Facebook Messenger request seeking Amazon gift cards to benefit Greensboro Bound, a nonprofit which organizes the city’s literary festival and supports school reading programs.
“We have not and will not ask for Amazon gift cards,” Steve Colyer, the organization’s secretary, said in an email notifying supporters of the bogus claim. “Greensboro Bound has a donation page on our website and on our Facebook page. That’s it.”
Colyer isn’t sure how the fraudster finagled the Facebook Messenger request.
“My sense is … they got the names from the people who had donated on Facebook,” he said.
Thinking about buying or giving an Amazon Alexa or an iHome? One of the newer scams targets owners of smart devices like these.
While setting them up, consumers will often search online to find the company phone number — while not thoroughly reading the instructions — so they can activate them.
And that’s how they fall prey to a scheme. The person on the end of the line doesn’t represent the actual company.
“They’ll say there’s a new policy and now there’s a new activation fee — usually between $80 and $100,” Yates explained. “Or they’ll call you back and say there was a problem, so they’ll ask for your credit card number and run it again.”
And sometimes the hustlers will offer to help set up your user name and password. Not good. That gives them access to your account information, Yates said.
Another scheme is something called the “secret sister,” which starts with a convincing invitation, either by email or social media. Victims are asked to buy and mail a present to a stranger and are promised many gifts in return. But first, they need to provide their name, address and other personal information.
And finally, every Christmas there is always that hot toy that can’t be found — anywhere. Like Furby. Or Tickle Me Elmo.
Be suspicious of websites and Facebook pages that make promising offers.
“They’ll dangle a low price for an item ... and it could be that they’re never going to ship the item or the item is counterfeit,” Yates said.
