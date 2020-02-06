GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials were all about downtown buildings Thursday as they agreed to sell one and hired a firm to help them build another.
On the sales side, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to sell the Edgeworth Building, at 232 N. Edgeworth St., for $2 million to a company headed by local businessman Louis Dejoy.
They also approved spending just more than $1 million to hire the architectural firm of Walter Robbs Callahan and Pierce to design a new sheriff's office and oversee its construction at 401 W. Sycamore St.
The architectural agreement estimates that the entire project will cost about $12.5 million.
The result will be a two-story, 35,000-square-foot law enforcement center at the site of the old jail behind the Guilford County Courthouse.
Thursday's contract includes demolition work to remove some of the current complex while "protecting the existing structure and security tunnel that is to remain."
The new office space aims to give Sheriff Danny Rogers the ability to combine his administration, information technology division, legal and fleet teams into one space.
Right now, those departments are spread across downtown Greensboro.
The project also includes a 185-space parking lot across the street from the new headquarters.
The county is paying for the project with proceeds from voter-approved government bonds. Estimates call for the project to take more than two years to complete, including roughly 15 months of construction.
Also on Thursday, when commissioners voted to sell the Edgeworth Building, it finalized a number of steps going back to December. Dejoy's LDJ Global Strategies came out on top recently in a weeks-long series of upset bids for the 57-year-old structure.
The building currently houses about 100 employees in Guilford's probation, parole and juvenile justice programs.
The sales agreement includes a provision allowing the county to keep using the building for 18 months at no cost, while officials find new homes for the programs located there.
The Edgeworth Building is situated in a growing part of town, just up the street from First National Bank Field and also near the Project Slugger office tower being built by local developer Front Street Capital.
In addition, the building abuts property that local developer Roy Carroll has tapped for his next downtown project.
LDJ Global Strategies is a real estate investment and consulting company with offices on Green Valley Road.
It's unclear what the company has planned for the property. Company officials did not respond to a telephone call this week from the News & Record seeking comment.
In other business Thursday, commissioners passed a resolution honoring N.C. A&T graduate student Cody Byrd as a "Guilford County Good Samaritan." In December, he helped prevent a young girl's kidnapping at a Greensboro Biscuitville.
Commissioners also commemorated the 60th anniversary of the High Point sit-in movement, which occurred shortly after the better-known Greensboro sit-ins on Feb. 1, 1960.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.