Help for caregivers

Several organizations offer counseling, support groups and other programs for caregivers. Among them are:

Senior Resources of Guilford County. Mikayla Tate, caregiver support coordinator. Contact caregiver2@senior-resources-guilford.org or 336-884-4816 in Jamestown and High Point and 336-373-4816 in all other areas.

Well-Spring Solutions classes and support for caregivers. April Franklin, caregiver support specialist. Go to well-springsolutions.org or call 336-396-8918