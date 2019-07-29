GREENSBORO — Finding broken windows and spray paint on your vehicle is the last thing you want after a long flight.
But for several travelers arriving back at Piedmont Triad International Airport, that's exactly what they got.
Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, a vandal went into the south long-term parking area, rows 1-5, where they broke windows and spray painted symbols on more than 20 vehicles.
"We're disgusted," said Kevin Baker, the airport's executive director. "It's an act of destruction that serves no purpose and is of no benefit to anyone.
"It's a crying shame that this kind of thing goes on."
Baker said both airport police and Greensboro's crime scene investigators are looking into the vandalism.
The damage to some vehicles was extensive and the spray painted symbols were "disgusting."
"There's a lot of destruction and for several vehicles the damage is not insignificant," Baker said.
But Baker promised he wouldn't leave his customers to deal with it alone.
Baker has waived parking fees for those customers, has made sure there are rides available to them to get home and is towing each vehicle to the repair shop of their choice at the airport's expense.
"Those are the kinds of things we can do to be helpful," Baker said. "Folks shouldn't be dealing with this negative situation."
For travelers who have not yet returned to Greensboro, Baker's team has left notes on their windshield for who to contact, crime scene tape on their driver's side mirror, and placed tarps on any vehicle with broken windows to protect those from further damage.
"We're doing everything we can to mitigate what they're going through," Baker said.
It was an airport employee who found the damaged vehicles Sunday morning.
Baker said the long-term lot is monitored closely by airport security, including police on bicycles. There are also parking monitors that drive through the lot and shuttle driver's on a constant rotation around the parking area.
But the parking lot does hold thousands of vehicles a day in a large area.
Baker wouldn't discuss specifics about whether the airport had security cameras monitoring the area.
He would say that the airport's board did approve a contract three months ago to significantly enhance security and remote sensing abilities.
Baker said he can't remember anything of this magnitude happening at the airport and he hopes anyone with knowledge of what happened calls police.
"It's disgusting, honestly," Baker said.