GREENSBORO — Three days into a school closure expected to last at least two weeks, Guilford County Schools staff handed out free meals at more than 60 sites across the county.
The meals were free to any Guilford County Schools student or anyone 18 and under.
Many students receive federally-funded free meals during the school day based on family need. Superintendent Sharon Contreras has said about 67% of Guilford County students are considered economically challenged.
"School nutrition has been a part of our society for over 100 years," Deena Hayes-Greene, school board chairwoman, said Wednesday.
It was the first day of widespread meal distribution, which is expected to continue as long as schools are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meals are given out from 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays at 35 schools and about 30 additional community sites, picked because a large number of students and families in need may live nearby, the district said in a news release.
"I'm glad they are doing it; it does help," said parent Stephanie Meller, who visited the Washington Montessori site with her daughter. "It helps a lot."
Children and teens received a lunch for the day, as well as a breakfast for the next morning — at least in theory.
Washington Montessori cafeteria manager Marvin McQueen said he thought there was no way most of the students would actually hold off on eating their breakfast that long — especially, since it was a Pop-Tart, along with Craisins and juice.
For lunch, the children and teens had a choice of a peanut butter and jelly or cheese and turkey sandwich, accompanied by cherry tomatoes with ranch dressing, an apple and milk.
"Tomorrow it's hamburger; Friday it's hotdog," said Swann cafeteria manager Teresa Mason during a brief break from loading up buses to take meals to children at area housing complexes and motels. "Sounds pretty good, doesn't it?"
She said morale is good among her staff, and they are passionate about making sure the children get fed.
"I keep them laughing when they need to laugh," she said.
McQueen said he and his co-worker had both had their temperatures checked and okayed as normal prior to handing out meals to the children, a precaution put in place by the health department for all of the grab-and-go sites, according to district administrators.
They'd prepped about 93 lunches and close to 100 breakfasts, but wound up serving 64 people.
He said he thought that was pretty good for the first day. He and his coworker thought that once the neighborhood children see each other eating Pop-Tarts on their front porch, word would spread quickly and more people would show up. During brief visits by News & Record staff to the Bluford Elementary and Wiley elementary feeding sites, families and students trickled in — there wasn't any sign of crowds.
Concerns about food needs when school is out are among the most common calls to the district's new hotline for the COVID-19 epidemic, said Angie Henry, the schools' operations and finances chief.
