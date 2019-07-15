GREENSBORO — It's not your imagination. It's a little extra hot this July. And it's likely to stay that way.
What's unusual is not the highs we are getting: there's nothing record breaking about highs in the lower and mid-90 in July. It's the consistency.
Every day this month, except for one, highs for Greensboro have been 89 degrees or warmer, said Jonathan Blaes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
That's unusual, he said. It's not "super-remarkable," but a notable warm period.
The average high for this time of year is 88 degrees, he said.
Same goes for the daily minimums. The normal low temperature is around 69 degrees. All of the daily lows during this time have been 70 degrees or warmer. And on July 7th, the low was 73. That ties a previous record set in 2012.
Blaes said this warm period is expected to continue. For the 6- to-10-day forecast, the weather service expects at or above normal temperatures and, for the 8- to 14-day forecast, near average or above average temperatures.
Plants and animals that live outside get stressed by persistent heat, when there's not cool temperatures at night or cooler days to break it up, Blaes said. That's also true of humans.
"Our understanding is that it makes things more stressful on the human body and makes people more susceptible to illness from heat," he said.