GREENSBORO — Investigators determined a house fire that killed a couple was accidental, but couldn't find the exact cause.

William "Bill" Frank, 77, and Hughlene Bostian Frank, 72, died on May 20 in an overnight fire at their 105 Elmwood Terrace house. 

"There are a couple of different areas where we think it may have started," said Dwayne Church, a deputy chief with the Greensboro Fire Department. 

The couple had a strong legacy of philanthropy and community service.

Back-to-back funerals were held Tuesday for Bill Frank, who was a member of Temple Emanuel, and wife Hughlene, 72, who was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

More than 400 people showed up for the 10 a.m. service at Temple Emanuel and many had to watch via closed-circuit TV in the synagogue's basement.

Afterward, hundreds walked the two blocks downtown to attend an 11 a.m. service at Holy Trinity where they spilled from the sanctuary into an adjacent chapel. 

