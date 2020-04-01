Internet speeds across North Carolina have slowed down in the weeks since most workers began staying home because of the coronavirus crisis.
However, broadband speeds in many cities are improving as internet providers adapt to the surge in demand, according to data compiled by BroadbandNow, a Los Angeles company that tracks prices and speeds of internet providers.
In a majority of America’s 200 biggest cities, there have been decreases in median download speeds in the past week, as students and workers tap into broadband intensive activities like videoconferencing on Zoom or watching television shows on Netflix.
For AT&T, one of the largest broadband providers in the country, its network traffic was up 24% Monday, March 30, when compared with the same day in the previous month.
A spokesman for Google Fiber said it has seen a 10% uptick in aggregate internet use from its customers in the Raleigh-Durham area and Charlotte.
Tyler Cooper, the editor-in-chief of BroadbandNow’s research arm, which advocates for broader internet access, said the coronavirus is providing a crucial test for the nation’s internet providers.
Whether it is through a fiber, cable or DSL connection, millions of Americans are dependent on the internet right now to stay employed, educate their children or purchase essential goods.
“We are participating in this grand experiment together, and we are realizing that the internet is no longer a luxury,” Cooper said. “It is pretty much a requirement for participating in modern life.”
BroadbandNow has tracked two weeks of internet speeds across the U.S. — the week of March 15 and the week of March 22 — when people really began working at home in large numbers. In that first week, speeds fell across North Carolina when compared with the beginning of the year.
The state’s two biggest cities, Charlotte and Raleigh, saw their median download speeds drop at least 20% from their normal ranges. Winston-Salem had one of the biggest drops in the country, with its median speed dropping 41% below normal.
In the past week, however, most cities in North Carolina are beginning to see their speeds rebound.
Upload speeds, which are important for activities like two-way videoconferencing, were down across all North Carolina cities in the study, except for Wilmington.
BroadbandNow’s data comes from M-Lab, an open-source collection of internet performance data. M-lab relies on individual users testing their internet speeds on its site, and Cooper said the data could be affected by people using VPNs for work and a tendency for people to only check their internet speeds when they are having problems. (For Broadbandnow’s speed test, visit https://broadbandnow.com/speedtest.)
On a practical level, the decrease in speeds is causing headaches for people trying to handle large videoconference calls for work.
About two weeks ago, Luke Zente, who lives in the Greensboro area, said he started experiencing sluggish internet speeds.
The slowdown was hitting him just as he needed it the most for work. His videoconferences were lagging and load times for webpages were crawling.
Zente said he had to upgrade his service at Spectrum to get by, even though he was supposed to already be getting 100 megabytes per second.
Cooper said that while internet providers can handle surges in traffic, the current situation is more difficult because the high demand now lasts all day.
Internet service providers “are able to handle massive spikes of traffic because that is what we do as Americans,” Cooper said. “We go home and we turn on Netflix. But now we have a peak usage time spread throughout the day.”
Right now, he said, a household might have two Zoom videoconferencing calls and a Netflix movie streaming all at once — a huge drag that is probably multiplied across a neighborhood.
“I am not saying it’s leading to extreme slowdowns or network crashes,” Cooper said, “but we are seeing throughput problems.”
Local internet service providers, like Spectrum, Google and AT&T, all said that their networks are handling the increase in demand well and that they are constantly monitoring their networks for issues.
A spokesman for the Stamford, Conn.-based Spectrum said that the company’s “networks are built to exceed maximum capacity during peak evening usage,” and that while it has seen an increase in daytime activity from areas with large COVID-19 closures, “levels remain well below capacity and typical peak evening usage in most markets.”
Cooper said a lot of speed problems can be traced back to issues with people’s home setups. Simple things like the placement of the router in the house can contribute to connection issues.
“But there’s only so much you can do to optimize your speed,” he said.
