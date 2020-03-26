GREENSBORO — The Interactive Resource Center, a day shelter for those experiencing homelessness, will relocate to an emergency round-the-clock shelter at the Greensboro Sportsplex.
In a release, the IRC said the shelter will open at 8 a.m. Friday at the Sportsplex at 2400 Sixteenth St.
The City of Greensboro is providing free bus transportation to the shelter.
The 11,000-square-foot facility will allow room for social distancing.
A dedicated space, off site, will be provided for individuals who need to be quarantined or those showing symptoms.
Fainting Goat Spirits will provide hand sanitizer and Stephanie's Restaurant will provide three daily meals.
The IRC has been working with various organizations and agencies for a month to set up the shelter, including the City of Greensboro, Cone Health, and the IRC's Family Services of the Piedmont which will also relocate to the Sportsplex.
The IRC has also posted a list of items needed in order to keep those experiencing homelessness safe.
You can find the wish list on Amazon.
