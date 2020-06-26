GREENSBORO — An inmate with underlying medical conditions was found unresponsive in his cell and later died Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.
In a press release, the sheriff's office said Richard David Landry, 62, of Elkin died at High Point Medical Center about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Landry was originally arrested over a year ago and placed in custody May 23, 2019, the sheriff's office said. He was jailed under a $360,000 secured bail and charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense.
On March 6, the sheriff's office said Landry was transferred to the hospital facilities at Central Prison because of a serious underlying medical condition.
To attend a court hearing on his criminal charges, the sheriff's office said Landry was returned from Central Prison to the High Point jail on Monday about 12:30 p.m. They said Landry was placed in the jail's medical housing unit.
The sheriff's office said Landry was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday a little after 3 a.m.
Prior to the time of his death, the sheriff's office said all security rounds performed by the detention staff met state standards.
When they found Landry unresponsive, the sheriff's office said the jail and medical staff performed immediate first aid and transported him to the High Point Medical Center. They said Landry died at about 9:30 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, Landry's family was notified and at least one family member arrived at the hospital prior to his death.
The incident is under investigation, but the sheriff's office said Landry’s death appears to be a result of natural causes resulting from his medical issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.