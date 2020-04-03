Emergency lights (copy)

GRAHAM — A 67-year-old inmate died Wednesday night at the Alamance County jail, officials said today.

Freddy Ross Woody, who had been jailed since Sept. 6 on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and parole violation, was found to be in "medical distress" at 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Jail staff tried to revive him and Emergency Medical Services personnel also tried but were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.

No foul play is suspected, the sheriff's office said.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the death, which is protocol, the sheriff's office said.

