Updated 3:12 a.m.
Four people were injured after a pursuit by a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy ended in a crash on Union Cross Road, according to a release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
At 9:09 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a gray, four-door BMW for traffic violations on Interstate 74/U.S. 311 near the Ridgewood Road exit. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit resulted, ending in the 1900 block of Union Cross Road when the BMW crashed into a silver Ford SUV, according to the release. The BMW to hit a tree and ultimately come to a standstill on its roof.
The driver of the BMW was apprehended outside of the vehicle and taken into custody. A loaded AR-15 was found on the ground near the crashed BMW, according to the release.
The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The driver and two passengers from the BMW were also taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Wesley Rafael Liriano, 36, of Kernersville, was charged with felony flee to elude and resist, delay and obstruct an officer, according to the release, and more charges are pending. A photo of Liriano was not immediately available.
Along with multiple deputies, Forsyth County Emergency Services and Winston-Salem Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash, which shut down Union Cross road for a couple of hours.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or may contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.
Updated 12:48 a.m.
All lanes of Union Cross road have reopened after an accident earlier today, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Posted 10:40 a.m.
The 1900 block of Union Cross Road, near Wallburg Road, is closed after a traffic accident earlier this morning, according to a news release from the Winston Salem Police Department.
The department is assisting the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department with an investigation involving two vehicles at the site. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time, according to the release. It appears the injuries associated with the accident are not life-threatening, police said in the release.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and us an alternate route if travelling in the area.
