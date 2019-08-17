GREENSBORO — A pickup crashed through a guardrail on Interstate 73 and down an embankment, leaving three people injured Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded about 8:40 a.m. to Hilltop Road at the I-73 bridge and found a 2009 Ford pickup with three people injured, police said in a news release.
The driver, 29-year-old Mykel Simpson, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
Passengers Tiffany Ceville, 21, of Greensboro, and Darryle Kirby, 32, of Mebane were both taken to Moses Cone with serious injuries, police said.
Police said Simpson's truck ran off the road to the right, hit the guard rail and continued down the embankment before ending up on Hilltop Road.
Hilltop Road was closed in both directions between Stanley Road and Bridford Parkway until about 4:30 p.m.