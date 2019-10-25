Industries of the Blind in Greensboro said Friday that agency officials followed the law when they hired a former employee of IFB Solutions who was fired over allegations that he sexually abused a 17-year-old boy with Down Syndrome.
John Dorsey Caldwell, 52, of the 1400 block of Bragg Avenue in High Point has been charged with two counts of felony crimes against nature and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. His case is pending in Forsyth District Court.
IFB Solutions, formerly Winston-Salem Industries for the Blind, fired Caldwell on Nov. 7, 2017, several days after receiving a complaint about the alleged sexual abuse of the boy, according to court papers. Industries of the Blind in Greensboro hired Caldwell a year later on Nov. 5, 2018. Caldwell is now suspended without pay.
“As part of our pre-hire process of Mr. Caldwell, Industries of the Blind, Incorporated followed federal guidelines and found no information that disqualified him from hire for his position,” Richard Oliver, director of community outreach and government relations for the agency, said in a news release Friday. “Industries of the Blind, Incorporated is not aware of any inappropriate conduct by Mr. Caldwell while employed by Industries of the Blind, Incorporated.”
Oliver also said that Industries of the Blind in Greensboro is not named as a defendant in a lawsuit that was filed against IFB Solutions this past May in Forsyth Superior Court. He also said that Industries of the Blind in Greensboro and IFB Solutions are separate organizations and are not affiliated with each other.
“There is no basis for such a claim against Industries of the Blind, Incorporated,” Oliver said. Oliver said in an email that the agency would have no further comment about the issue.
Andrew Fitzgerald, a Winston-Salem lawyer representing the boy’s guardian ad litem, said Friday that he has no intention of adding Industries of the Blind to the lawsuit.
In court documents filed Oct. 15, Fitzgerald said that after WXII-TV aired a report about the allegations, he received a call from a former IFB employee telling him that Caldwell was working at the Greensboro agency.
Fitzgerald said it is possible that Industries of the Blind in Greensboro contacted IFB Solutions about Caldwell and that IFB failed to warn the Greensboro agency about Caldwell’s “potential danger.” And it is possible that IFB Solutions learned that Caldwell was working in Greensboro and chose not to tell Industries of the Blind about Caldwell. It’s not likely, Fitzgerald said, that Greensboro didn’t check Caldwell’s references or worse, that the agency did check his references, was warned by IFB and hired Caldwell anyway.
The lawsuit alleges that IFB Solutions was negligent in hiring Caldwell, covered up the alleged abuse and didn’t notify the boy’s parents or the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. The boy was participating in an occupational course study through a partnership between IFB and the school system. The boy’s mother found out about the alleged abuse of her son through another IFB employee who approached her while she was shopping at a local Walmart. The employee thought the mother knew about the abuse.
Fitzgerald also alleges in a proposed amended complaint that the boy told human-resources officials at IFB about Caldwell’s conduct toward him in fall 2017 and IFB did nothing about it. The lawsuit also alleges that Caldwell had a history of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior before the alleged sexual abuse and was never fired for it. According to the lawsuit, Caldwell had been cited for wandering into areas he was not supposed to be in, wearing an inappropriate shirt and performing sexual acts on other adults at work.
Fitzgerald also alleges in court papers that IFB Solutions covered up the abuse to avoid negative publicity while the agency fought to keep a federal contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
IFB Solutions officials have denied the allegation. In a statement Thursday, Laura Burrows, a spokeswoman for IFB Solutions, said Caldwell was immediately suspended once officials found out about the alleged abuse and that Caldwell was sent home within 30 minutes after he was told he was suspended. He was later fired and never returned to work, she said.
Caldwell is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Oct. 31 on the criminal charges. A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for the week of Oct. 28.
